NEW YORK (WABC) --On October 29, 2012, lives across the tri-state area were forever changed when Superstorm Sandy struck. Sandy is the costliest natural disaster to hit the New York Area. Governor Cuomo estimated that he storm cost New York State $43 Billion while Governor Christie estimated it cost the garden state $36.8 billion.
5 years later, we're still recovering and there are images that will always stay with us. Below are just some of the lasting images.
The roller coaster in Seaside Heights sitting in the ocean:
The youngest victims of the storm: newborn babies who needed to be evacuated:
The devastation along Staten Island:
Dramatic rescues in Little Ferry:
A trail of destruction was left on Breezy Point:
The fiery destruction in the Rockaways:
Video from Chelsea: