SUPERSTORM SANDY

Memorable images from Superstorm Sandy

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
On October 29, 2012, lives across the tri-state area were forever changed when Superstorm Sandy struck. Sandy is the costliest natural disaster to hit the New York Area. Governor Cuomo estimated that he storm cost New York State $43 Billion while Governor Christie estimated it cost the garden state $36.8 billion.

5 years later, we're still recovering and there are images that will always stay with us. Below are just some of the lasting images.
The roller coaster in Seaside Heights sitting in the ocean:
EMBED More News Videos

Newscopter 7 over Seaside Heights right after Superstorm Sandy

The youngest victims of the storm: newborn babies who needed to be evacuated:
EMBED More News Videos

Nurses rescue newborns during Superstorm Sandy

The devastation along Staten Island:
EMBED More News Videos

The trai of destruction on Staten Island after Superstorm Sandy.

Dramatic rescues in Little Ferry:
EMBED More News Videos

Video showing rescues in LIttle Ferry, New Jersey

A trail of destruction was left on Breezy Point:
EMBED More News Videos

Newscopter 7 overhead Breezy Point after Superstorm Sandy

The fiery destruction in the Rockaways:
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from Rockaway, Queens during Superstorm Sandy

Video from Chelsea:
EMBED More News Videos

Chelsea during Superstorm Sandy.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersuper storm sandystorm damageweatherwater damageNew York CityConey IslandLower ManhattanRockaway BeachStaten IslandLittle FerryBreezy Point
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUPERSTORM SANDY
Sandy 5 years later: Families still waiting to go home
New Jersey adds $75M to flooded-home buyout program
Mortgage mess for Superstorm Sandy victims
COMPILATION: Re-live Sandy through Eyewitness News coverage
9-year-old girl who lost home to Superstorm Sandy dies of leukemia
More superstorm sandy
WEATHER
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in New Jersey
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
How cold will winter be? and how much snow can we expect?
More Weather
Top Stories
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in New Jersey
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
LIRR service disrupted after train hits car on tracks
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Picture sparks new debate over NYC subway homeless problem
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Show More
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
Phil Murphy getting help from Clintons in NJ governor's campaign
Family of school stabbing victim to sue Education Department and NYPD
US general: Many questions remain about Niger ambush
Body of missing NJ college student found near campus
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos