WEATHER

Not any storm can be called a blizzard. There are 3 requirements
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith breaks down what a blizzard is. (WABC)

By and Mike Bencivenga, Jamie Nguyen
A blizzard is a snowstorm on steroids. The term blizzard may be tossed around casually, but to officially qualify as a blizzard, a storm has to meet the following three criteria:

**Click on video above**

1. Sustained wind or frequent gusts of 35mph or greater.

2. Considerable falling and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to under a quarter mile.

3. These conditions have to continue for at least three consecutive hours!

The last blizzard in New York City also happened to be the largest snowfall on record in Central Park. On January 23rd, 2016, 27.5" of snow accumulated, with blizzard conditions lasting for seven hours during the peak of the storm!

It's a rare combination of wicked weather elements, and that's why you won't hear the word "blizzard" too often in the Accuweather Forecast!
Related Topics:
weatherblizzardblizzard of 2016snowstormNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold comeback, then snow
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Canadian swim team practices in the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold comeback, then snow
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Police: Queens mom killed 1-year-old daughter with phone charger cord
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
Show More
Family disputes NYPD claims in Brooklyn police shooting
Thieves using skimmers to steal customers account info at NJ banks
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
10-year-old girl dies in skiing accident
Attacker beats cancer survivor with broom stick in lobby of Bronx building
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Pedicab theft caught on camera on Upper West Side
More Video