WEATHER

What to do if you see a tornado while driving

EMBED </>More News Videos

AccuWeather has tips to help keep you safe while driving in the event of a tornado. (AccuWeather)

If you ever see a tornado while driving, make sure you follow these tips from AccuWeather to help keep you safe.

Do not outrun a tornado in your car. Tornadoes travel fast and do not follow a road, according to AccuWeather. If the tornado is far enough away, drive in a 90-degree angle away from it.

If the threat of a tornado is immediate, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there is no building nearby, AccuWeather also suggests not to hide under your car, and to find a ditch or a low spot and get as far away from your car as possible.

You should not leave your car to enter a mobile home in the event of a tornado, as your car is safer in this scenario. If you do find yourself in your car, make sure your seatbelt is on and your head is covered below your windshield and windows to protect your head from glass, AccuWeather says.

Underpasses are not safe places to hide out during a tornado, as these locations can actually be more dangerous during this weather event.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornado
Load Comments
WEATHER
How to prepare for a flood
National Geographic shares images of national parks from outer space
Safety tips to prevent hot car deaths in spring
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
More Weather
Top Stories
New knifepoint robbery in Shirley may be part of Long Island spree
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
Wake for firefighter William Tolley held today
O'Reilly says on podcast he's surprised by firing, truth will come out
Fire destroys home in Briarcliff Manor
Ex-priest charged with sex crimes
US Navy gathers off Korea
Show More
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
LI dad says he was fired after taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
$50 Lowe's Mother's Day coupon is a scam, company says
Restaurant rage: Video of NJ eatery dispute goes viral
More News
Top Video
LI dad says he was fired after taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Widow of fallen firefighter speaks publicly for 1st time
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video