WEATHER

What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires

EMBED </>More Videos

What are the Santa Ana winds and how to do they impact climate in Southern California? (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

When fall rolls around in Southern California, bone-dry conditions set the stage for massive wildfires, and the Santa Ana winds are the fuel that fans the flames.

Easterly winds bring dry air from the desert that is then forced down over the San Gabriel and San Bernadino mountains, drying it further. The wind gets funneled through those mountain passes, causing wind gusts up to 70 mph, according to AccuWeather chief meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

When those heavy winds are accompanied by low humidity and high temperatures, the Southern California region is at a significant risk for wildfires.

When the humidity drops to single-digit percentages, vegetation both living and dead is significantly dried out, making it even more flammable.

The origin of the wind's name has never been settled, but most discussions mention Santa Ana Canyon in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherwildfirebrush firesevere weathercalifornia
Load Comments
WEATHER
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air moving in
Puerto Rico still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria
Dramatic video shows fire in Ventura up close
Where to go if you're dreaming of a white Christmas
More Weather
Top Stories
Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass
Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted
Ballerina on harassment culture: 'Everyone has a story'
Trump flouts warnings, declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Fisherman dies after being swept out to sea in NJ
Man taken into custody at gunpoint with 2 kids in car
Show More
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Ballerina on harassment culture: 'Everyone has a story'
Western hemisphere's largest planetarium set to open in NJ
Katy Mixon is an 'American Housewife' and a working mom
More Video