Where to go if you're dreaming of a white Christmas

Visit these cities for snow on Christmas morning. (AccuWeather)

There's nothing quite as magical as snow on Christmas morning. Here are the places you can go to ensure a white Christmas, according to AccuWeather.

Minneapolis is the city most likely to have snow on Christmas. AccuWeather says there is a 77 percent historical probability of snow on December 25.

Denver is the second most likely city to have snow with a 55 percent chance. Milwaukee, Detroit and Buffalo are tied for third with a 47 percent chance to round out the top five.
