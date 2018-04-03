WEATHER

Why do rainbows appear as arcs?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why rainbows are not what they appear. (Shutterstock)

That gorgeous arc that paints the sky is not an arc after all. What appears to be an arc is actually a circle, AccuWeather explains.

The horizon obscures the parts of the circle that we can't see. As the sun gets closer to the horizon, more of it becomes visible. At sunset we can see a full semi-circle. As the sun gets farther from the horizon, we see less and less of the circle, and therefore it appears only in an arc shape.

There is a way to see the full circle, according to AccuWeather: Go up in a plane.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernaturerainbowaccuweather
WEATHER
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
2018 hurricane season forecast
Enough already! Spring snow makes for wet, slushy morning
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
Bags of undelivered mail found in LI postal worker's shed
Man buying PS4 for younger brother found bound, murdered
Chinese food delivery man fatally shot in New Jersey
Watch: FDNY rescues kitten stuck in tree for 3 days
Condom snorting? The trend could make your teen sick
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, mother's boyfriend questioned
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Show More
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Panera reportedly exposed customer information for 8 months
Armed robbers steal cash, prescription drugs at LI CVS
States, cities sue US government over census question
More News
Top Video
This facial makes you look like a 'Game of Thrones' character
Step into a fantasy land of gorgeous blooms
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, mother's boyfriend questioned
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video