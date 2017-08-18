  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
SOLAR ECLIPSE

Solar eclipse: How clear will the skies be during its peak?

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith takes a look at the cloud cover during the peak time of the eclipse.

By and Jamie Nguyen
New York City, New York (WABC) --
There's excitement across the country over the solar eclipse. But no matter where you are, will see you able to see any of the eclipse? It really depends on whether the weather cooperates. Meteorologist Jeff Smith takes a closer look at the visibility or cloud cover during the peak of eclipse. The rating is anywhere from poor to good.

**Watch video to see detailed visibility conditions**

In New York City, it's looking good, but in places like Montgomery, Alabama, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Fargo, North Dakota, and San Francisco, CA, visibility will be poor. In the path of totality for the eclipse, it's almost fair across the board from Columbia, South Carolina to Salem, Oregon. The exception is Casper, Wyoming, where it's looking good.

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION AND SHARE STORIES, PHOTOS AND VIDEOS!

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipseoriginalsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
How much of the solar eclipse will people in Tri-state area see?
Get free viewing glasses for the solar eclipse
Man describes eye damage he got watching eclipse
More solar eclipse
WEATHER
Elderly couple stranded in floodwaters rescued from car's sunroof
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
How much of the solar eclipse will people in Tri-state area see?
More Weather
Top Stories
Strategist Steve Bannon resigns from Trump administration
Suspect shot after several stabbed, 2 fatally, in Finland
Barber accused of touching himself near kids during haircuts
Man shot 2 days in a row and survives, Gunman sought
Police: Drunken woman swims up, bites fisherman's line
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
Elderly couple stranded in floodwaters rescued from car's sunroof
2 sentenced in 2014 murder of 14-year-old girl in NJ
Show More
Man charged after human remains found in shopping cart
At least 1 American killed, 1 hurt in Spain terror attacks
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Bloomfield
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Powerball jackpot surges to $535M for Saturday's drawing
More News
Top Video
NYC fallout shelters: What happened to them?
Grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms
Dad of 2 from CT gets emergency stay on deportation
Eyewitness News Update
More Video