There's excitement across the country over the solar eclipse. But no matter where you are, will see you able to see any of the eclipse? It really depends on whether the weather cooperates. Meteorologist Jeff Smith takes a closer look at the visibility or cloud cover during the peak of eclipse. The rating is anywhere from poor to good.In New York City, it's looking good, but in places like Montgomery, Alabama, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Fargo, North Dakota, and San Francisco, CA, visibility will be poor. In the path of totality for the eclipse, it's almost fair across the board from Columbia, South Carolina to Salem, Oregon. The exception is Casper, Wyoming, where it's looking good.