How hot will the the Tri-State area get this summer?

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has your outlook for summer.

Many of you have been asking about the summer AccuWeather forecast, so here are some trends that the AccuWeather team been noticing.

In The Northeast, unlike last summer when we had a widespread drought, this summer should feature more bouts of showers and thunderstorms. This would likely keep temperatures slightly lower than last summer. That means fewer 90-degree days. The AccuWeather team still expects temperatures to be a degree or two above average, just not quite as hot as summer 2016.

What about other parts of the country? Let's head to Florida. The Sunshine State has been experiencing frequent and widespread wildfires. Unfortunately, barring the effects of any tropical system, these fires may continue into at least the first part of the summer with the hot, dry conditions. The rest of the southeast should experience typical drenching thunderstorms from time to time.

Across The Plains, expect hot and dry conditions, and that may begin to affect crops in these areas.

In the Rocky Mountains, monsoon rain and thunderstorms can be expected across.

California has an interesting situation developing. Due to the recent heavy rains, vegetation has flourished, but these same plants and trees can act as fuel for wildfires as we head into the drier season.

Of course, these are just generalizations as we head forward into the warmer months.

