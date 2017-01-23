  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Press Sec. Sean Spicer gives first full White House press briefing
Winds wreaking havoc as coastal storm moves into New York area; AirTrain service halted
A strong nor'easter is moving into the New York area, with Long Island and the Jersey Shore expected to feel the brunt of the storm.

The strong winds have prompted officials to shut down Newark Airport AirTrain at 1 p.m. Monday until further notice. Free buses will be provided, but travelers should allow extra time.

Authorities in Long Branch said a roof was blown off a building by powerful winds Monday morning, landing on some cars in the parking lot. No one was hurt.

On Long Island, PSEG says scaffolding fell onto wires between two poles on New York Avenue in Massapequa.

New Jersey Transit said a tree came down on overhead wires between the Summit and Dover stations.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Nassau and Suffolk counties and some parts of New Jersey.

As of noon, delays of 2 and a half hours were reported at Newark Liberty Airport, 2 hours at LaGuardia and 1 hour at Kennedy Airport.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday afternoon and evening.

Up to three inches of rain and hurricane force winds are possible at the eastern end of Long Island.
Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected near high tide during the afternoon and evening.

In New Jersey, schools in West New York, Guttenberg and Union City closed Monday due to the weather conditions, and Monmouth Regional High School in Tinton Falls said it would have a half day.

The New York City Emergency Management Department urged New Yorkers to be prepared for high winds, heavy rain, and localized minor to moderate coastal flooding.

"New York City is expecting strong, gusty winds and two to three inches of rain Monday, with possible minor to moderate coastal flooding in vulnerable areas along the coast," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "We're urging New Yorkers to use extra caution when outdoors Monday and allow for extra travel time during tomorrow's commutes. Coastal residents in vulnerable neighborhoods should take steps to protect their property ahead of this storm."

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
