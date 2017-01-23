Tour 4 out on the beachfront with a roof blown off a building. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QdNXl66baT — Long Branch Fire (@LOCAL68) January 23, 2017

High Wind Warning in Effect! Wind Gusts 50mph this Afternoon, 60mph Wind Gusts Tonight, Tropical Storm Force! pic.twitter.com/23z973AYPE — Bill Evans (@Evansweather) January 23, 2017

A strong nor'easter is moving through the New York area, with Long Island and the Jersey Shore experiencing the brunt of the storm.The strong winds have prompted officials to shut down Newark Airport AirTrain at 1 p.m. Monday until further notice. Free buses will be provided, but travelers should allow extra time.In New Jersey, the nor'easter huffed and puffed and blew some siding right off of a Monmouth beach house.Earlier, authorities in Long Branch said a roof was blown off a building by powerful winds Monday, landing on some cars in the parking lot. No one was hurt.The heavy rains also flooded streets. In Neptune, cars seemed to roll through it slowly. In Sea Bright, drivers were warned, but leaned the hard way that their sedans couldn't make it through.West Orange was also especially hard hit. Late Monday night, a tree toppled onto a woman's bedroom. Fortunately, no one was injured.New Jersey Transit and Amtrak reported downed power lines that disrupted the evening commute.On Long Island, PSEG says scaffolding fell onto wires between two poles on New York Avenue in Massapequa.A coastal flood warning is in effect for Nassau and Suffolk counties and some parts of New Jersey.Water whipped over the bulkheads and flooded streets in Babylon. Residents say they are now trapped in their homes because they cannot get up and down their streets.All of the local airports were experiencing heavy delays and some cancellations.The heaviest rainfall hit the area Monday evening.Up to three inches of rain and hurricane force winds are possible at the eastern end of Long Island.Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected near high tide.The New York City Emergency Management Department urged New Yorkers to be prepared for high winds, heavy rain, and localized minor to moderate coastal flooding."New York City is expecting strong, gusty winds and two to three inches of rain Monday, with possible minor to moderate coastal flooding in vulnerable areas along the coast," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "We're urging New Yorkers to use extra caution when outdoors Monday and allow for extra travel time during tomorrow's commutes. Coastal residents in vulnerable neighborhoods should take steps to protect their property ahead of this storm."The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning through 1 a.m. Tuesday.