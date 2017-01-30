WEATHER

Surviving winter: 7 health hazards

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has your winter survival guide. (WABC)

By and Mike Bencivenga, Jamie Nguyen
The winter months can be dangerous. There are several health hazards that can send you to the emergency room.

**Click on video above to see Amy Freeze's winter survival guide**

Here's your list of 7 things to look out for:
#1 SLIPPING ON ICE
It's the top reason people end up in the emergency room with everything from broken ankles to busted teeth.
Here's a tip: salt works best in sunshine. The salt works best in temperatures that are 12 to 32 degrees, but if temps drops to 10 degress or colder, the salt hardly works at all.

#2 SPINNING OUT & SLIDING
Driving can be especially dangerous. If you're facing a spin out, don't hit your breaks!

Take your time and turn into the slide. that moves your wheels into the direction the back of the vehicle is sliding.

#3 CARBON MONOXIDE
Make sure to keep your tail pipe clear or carbon monoxide could fill the car. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer.

#4 SHOVELING INJURIES
I's a startling statistic but about 1500 people every year end up seriously hurt because of shoveling snow.

Learn how to shovel properly in the demonstration below by ABC's Dr. Richard Besser.
EMBED More News Videos

The proper way to shovel snow to avoid straining your back.

#5 WATCH OUT FOR ICICLES AND ICE

Look up. Frozen icicles from roofs and buildings are dangerous especially in the city. Sidewalks may not always be marked with beware of falling ice signs.

#6 FROSTBITE & HYPOTHERMIA
Make sure you layer up and cover up.
Frostbite occurs when skin is exposed. It could lead to permanent damage to your extremities.
hypothermia happens when the core body temperature goes below 95 degrees.

#7 THIN ICE
Ice Thickness can vary. It needs to be several inches thick to support people.
Related Topics:
weatherwinter stormhealthmedicalcoldfalling icesnow emergency
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Check out cool images of Earth from GOES-16 satellite
Avoid injuries when you shovel snow
Preparing for a tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Calls for boycott of Starbucks over plans to hire 10,000 refugees
Trump: Airport chaos caused by protests, Schumer's tears
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'
Officials: Men dressed as 'furries' sexually abused boy
Security tightened at NYC mosques after Quebec attack
Show More
Protests to continue over Trump travel ban as airport detainees cleared
4-alarm fire burns through large warehouse in Yonkers
Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday night
SUNY tells international students to hold off on travel after Trump ban
Newark man arrested for attacking bishop during mass honoring Roberto Clemente
More News
Top Video
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Protests to continue over Trump travel ban as airport detainees cleared
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
More Video