WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning issued for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
While it's a close call for most of us, eastern Long Island and coastal areas in central and southern New Jersey could see a fair amount of snow on Saturday as a winter storm moves up the coast.

A winter storm warning has been issued for eastern Suffolk County on Long Island and Ocean, Atlantic and other southern coastal counties in New Jersey.

The system will be hugging the New Jersey coast by late Saturday morning. Coastal central and southern New Jersey as well as eastern Long Island could get 3-6 inches of snow from this one. AccuWeather says New York City and areas just west of the coastline should see a general 1-3 inches, with lighter amounts the further west you go.

Any shift in this system could result in changes to the projected accumulations.

CURRENT ACCUWEATHER FORECAST:
EMBED </>More News Videos

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.



A quick-hitting system pushed through the area early Friday with light snow. As AccuWeather had predicted, anywhere from a coating to a couple of inches of snow fell across the New York area with heavier accumulations occurring closer to the coast. The highest reported amount was 4.2 inches in Riverhead, Long Island.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports from Riverhead.


The light snow created some slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks as well as some school delays, but no major problems were reported.

FUTURECAST

MORE WINTER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
School closings and delays
Viewer pictures of Friday's snowfall:
Related Topics:
weatherwinterwinter stormsnow
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
See what it takes to put together the AccuWeather forecasts
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
MAPS: Snow possible Friday morning
What is a blizzard? There are three requirements.
More Weather
Top Stories
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Security beefed up at NY-area airports after Florida shooting
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
AP source: Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
New hearing held for convicted Newark schoolyard killer
Show More
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
LIRR engineer in crash to be tested for sleep apnea
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, coroner says
Judge rebukes suspects in Facebook Live beating; Bond denied
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom during trial
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
More Photos