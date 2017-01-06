NEW YORK (WABC) --While it's a close call for most of us, eastern Long Island and coastal areas in central and southern New Jersey could see a fair amount of snow on Saturday as a winter storm moves up the coast.
A winter storm warning has been issued for eastern Suffolk County on Long Island and Ocean, Atlantic and other southern coastal counties in New Jersey.
The system will be hugging the New Jersey coast by late Saturday morning. Coastal central and southern New Jersey as well as eastern Long Island could get 3-6 inches of snow from this one. AccuWeather says New York City and areas just west of the coastline should see a general 1-3 inches, with lighter amounts the further west you go.
Any shift in this system could result in changes to the projected accumulations.
A quick-hitting system pushed through the area early Friday with light snow. As AccuWeather had predicted, anywhere from a coating to a couple of inches of snow fell across the New York area with heavier accumulations occurring closer to the coast. The highest reported amount was 4.2 inches in Riverhead, Long Island.
The light snow created some slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks as well as some school delays, but no major problems were reported.
