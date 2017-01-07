NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm will bring snow to New York City area on Saturday with heaviest amounts falling on Long Island and coastal New Jersey. More than a half-foot of snow could fall on eastern Long Island.
A winter storm warning has been issued for Long Island and Ocean, Atlantic and other southern coastal counties in New Jersey. Part of Connecticut is also under a warning. New York City and areas just beyond the warning zone are under winter weather advisories.
AccuWeather says New York City and areas just west of the coastline should see a general 3-6 inches, with lighter amounts farther west.
By daybreak, light snow had worked into part of New Jersey. Snow was expected to develop across most of the region from south to north by late morning. Some of the snow could be moderate to heavy.
Diana Rocco was in New Jersey Saturday morning:
The storm will begin to taper off by late afternoon in the city and points west before moving completely out of the area by late tonight.
Any shift in this system could result in changes to the projected accumulations.
