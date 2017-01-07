WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning issued for Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
EMBED </>More News Videos

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter storm will bring snow to New York City area on Saturday with heaviest amounts falling on Long Island and coastal New Jersey. More than a half-foot of snow could fall on eastern Long Island.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Long Island and Ocean, Atlantic and other southern coastal counties in New Jersey. Part of Connecticut is also under a warning. New York City and areas just beyond the warning zone are under winter weather advisories.

AccuWeather says New York City and areas just west of the coastline should see a general 3-6 inches, with lighter amounts farther west.

By daybreak, light snow had worked into part of New Jersey. Snow was expected to develop across most of the region from south to north by late morning. Some of the snow could be moderate to heavy.

Diana Rocco was in New Jersey Saturday morning:

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reporting live



The storm will begin to taper off by late afternoon in the city and points west before moving completely out of the area by late tonight.

Any shift in this system could result in changes to the projected accumulations.

CURRENT PROJECTED SNOW TOTALS:


FUTURECAST


MORE WINTER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
School closings and delays
Viewer pictures of Friday's snowfall:
Related Topics:
weatherwinterwinter stormsnow
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
See what it takes to put together the AccuWeather forecasts
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
MAPS: Snow possible Friday morning
What is a blizzard? There are three requirements.
More Weather
Top Stories
Airport shooting suspect had mental health issues, family says
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, person-of-interest in custody
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Security beefed up at NY-area airports after Florida shooting
AP source: Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Show More
New hearing held for convicted Newark schoolyard killer
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
LIRR engineer in crash to be tested for sleep apnea
Judge rebukes suspects in Facebook Live beating; Bond denied
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom during trial
More News
Top Video
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, person-of-interest in custody
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video