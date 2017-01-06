  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A quick-hitting system pushed through the area on Friday morning making for some slippery conditions during the morning commute, but a winter storm watch has been issued as a bigger storm threatens to bring heavier snow along the coast over the weekend.

Anywhere from a coating to a couple of inches of snow fell across the New York area on Friday morning. The light snow created some slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks, but no major problems were reported Some school delays were reported, but no closings.

TODAY:
Snow will move out of the area entirely by mid-morning; otherwise, clouds giving way to some sun with temperatures in the 30s.

SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and cold with a little snow in the city, but heavier snow is possible along the New Jersey coast and eastern edge of Long Island as another southern system moves up the east coast. A winter storm watch has been issued for Suffolk County on Long Island and Ocean, Atlantic and other southern coastal areas in New Jersey. More than 5 inches of snow could fall in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.


CURRENT ACCUWEATHER FORECAST:
Meteorologist Amy Freeze and reporter Diana Rocco reporting live Friday morning:

FUTURECAST


