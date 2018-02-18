  • LIVE VIDEO Suffolk Co. police briefing on deadly crash

Officials: Webster Hall marquee unstable, poses threat to pedestrians

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The marquee outside the now-shuttered Webster Hall poses a threat to pedestrians below, and forced firefighters to shut down part of the street.

Buildings inspectors say the marquee on East 11th. Street had become partially dislodged and was leaning.

Firefighters secured the area. Authorities ordered the building's owner to build a sidewalk shed to protect pedestrians.

Inspectors also cited the owner for failure to maintain the building, which is closed for renovations.

Related Topics:
unstable buildingsafetyLower East SideNew York CityManhattan
