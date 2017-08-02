Wednesday marks 1 year since Karina Vetrano's murder in Howard Beach

Karina Vetrano's family is marking one year since her murder.

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) --
Wednesday is a somber day for the family of Karina Vetrano as they mark one year since her death.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather near the Vetrano home in Howard Beach, Queens before walking to St. Helen's Church - the same place they gathered for her funeral.

Police say Chanel Lewis beat Vetrano to death while she was jogging. Her father, Phil, found her body.

Phil spoke with Eyewitness News about a memorial he built where Karina took her final breath.

"When I'm there, I find a little bit of peace, maybe because it's the only place I have any control, there's no control anywhere else," Phil said.
