A manhunt is underway for three well-dressed men who pistol-whipped two employees during a robbery in Queens Monday morning.The employees, who are both men, were attacked by three robbers, all dressed in suits, inside a supply shop on 101st Avenue near 99th Street just before 10:30 a.m.One of the workers was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. A second was being treated for facial injuries.Both men appeared by have been pistol whipped by the robbers.Three men fled in a dark colored vehicle.