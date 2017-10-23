ARMED ROBBERY

Well-dressed robbers sought after workers pistol whipped in Queens

David Novarro reports on the hunt for three robbers after store employees were pistol whipped in Queens.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A manhunt is underway for three well-dressed men who pistol-whipped two employees during a robbery in Queens Monday morning.

The employees, who are both men, were attacked by three robbers, all dressed in suits, inside a supply shop on 101st Avenue near 99th Street just before 10:30 a.m.

One of the workers was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. A second was being treated for facial injuries.

Both men appeared by have been pistol whipped by the robbers.

Three men fled in a dark colored vehicle.
