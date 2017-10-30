Whitefish 'disappointed' contract is canceled with Puerto Rico

In this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 photo, Whitefish Energy Holdings workers restore power lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
Whitefish Energy Holdings says it is "very disappointed" that authorities in Puerto Rico have canceled its $300 million contract to help rebuild the U.S. island's electricity system.

The contract had been questioned because the company had only two full-time employees when the contract was awarded and it is based in the Montana hometown of the U.S. interior secretary.

Whitefish spokesman Chris Chiames tells The Associated Press that Sunday's cancellation will only delay efforts to restore power for Puerto Rico, which was hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

Chiames says Whitefish has already brought 350 workers to the island and it expected to have a total of 500 this week. He says it has completed critical work, including a project that will soon lead to a half million people in San Juan getting power.

Roughly 70 percent of the island remains without power more than a month after Hurricane Maria struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hurricane mariapower outagepuerto rico
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
What we know: Indictments, guilty plea in Russia probe
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Bernie Sanders supports de Blasio on New York visit
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
Show More
3 cats shot and killed in Garden City
9-year-old boy with autism handcuffed at elementary school
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Young NJ jump rope champion struck and killed by car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos