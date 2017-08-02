BREAKING: Debra Davis, who police say shot and killed her husband, FOUND and in police custody #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3t4Cw9oRyg — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 2, 2017

Wife wanted for killing husband found with girlfriend

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of her common-law husband who was fatally shot in the groin in Texas.Debra Davis, 59, surrendered to police who were looking for her after the shooting late Tuesday in Houston.Police say Davis was sitting in a car while confronting her husband Rodney Johnson, 49, outside of a home. She fired a round, hitting Johnson in the groin area.Johnson was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.Davis left the scene before officers arrived. Police were looking to ask her questions about the incident.Police could not immediately say what led Davis to find Johnson and the other woman.