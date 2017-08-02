  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Wife charged after fatal shot to common-law husband's groin

EMBED </>More Videos

Wife wanted after husband's fatal shooting in custody (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A woman has been charged with murder after the death of her common-law husband who was fatally shot in the groin in Texas.

Debra Davis, 59, surrendered to police who were looking for her after the shooting late Tuesday in Houston.

Police say Davis was sitting in a car while confronting her husband Rodney Johnson, 49, outside of a home. She fired a round, hitting Johnson in the groin area.

Johnson was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.

Davis left the scene before officers arrived. Police were looking to ask her questions about the incident.

Police could not immediately say what led Davis to find Johnson and the other woman.
EMBED More News Videos

Wife wanted for killing husband found with girlfriend


Related Topics:
deadly shootinghomicide investigationhouston police departmentTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Exclusive: Daughter talks about mother found dead, tied up in Brooklyn
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Mom defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
Basketball court renamed in honor of Notorious B.I.G.
Trump joining GOP senators to push immigration changes
Show More
Pregnant mom, 3 sons killed in crash remembered
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
NJ church volunteer arrested for child porn possession
Family to file billion dollar lawsuit after botched buttocks injection death
Why popular glitter iPhone cases are being recalled
More News
Top Video
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
Uptick in Sparta car thefts could be part of larger criminal ring, police say
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
More Video