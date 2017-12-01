Wig-wearing robber still sought in Vegas Strip casino heist

In this Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014 photo, the sun shines on the fountains of the Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS --
A getaway vehicle was found but a man who wore a wig and facial bandages was still sought after the armed robbery of a poker room casino cashier at the Bellagio resort, a Las Vegas police spokesman said Friday.

The silver Chevrolet Cruz was found near a gravel pit about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of the scene of Tuesday afternoon's heist, police Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said.

Casino security video clips released by police on Thursday show the robber wearing a curly, blond wig beneath a dark-colored watch cap, eyeglasses, and bandages on part of his face.

Actor James Woods posted on Twitter that he was playing poker not far from the cashier, and that no one realized what happened until the robber was gone.

Ocampo-Gomez says no one was hurt, and the amount of money taken isn't being disclosed.

The video shows the robber carrying a plastic bag and dressed in jeans, sneakers and a dark jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt. He breaks into a jog as he leaves the casino.

Ocampo-Gomez said investigators don't know if the robber was from the Las Vegas area or out-of-state.

MGM Resorts International owns the Bellagio casino-resort, known for its fountains, on the Las Vegas Strip. The company in a statement says it is cooperating with authorities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
casinorobbery
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
Police: Suspected shoplifter dies after swallowing substance
Unsolved: Mom murdered execution-style in apartment stairwell
McDonald's manager gets $110K for tip on murder suspect
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
Show More
School janitor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teacher
Police: Teen stabbed and set on fire, met killer on Facebook
Suspect ID'd in killing of teen social media star at Walmart
Infant drowns in bucket at gym, witnesses say
Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos