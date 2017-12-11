MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Witnesses of the terror attack in the underground corridor between Times Square and the Port Authority Bus Terminal described a scene of controlled chaos after the suspect detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his chest Monday morning.
Four victims suffered minor injuries, mostly headaches and ringing in the ears, and were expected to be treated and released. Three victims, two men and a woman, came on their own to Mount Sinai West Hospital, while a fourth went to Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens.
They are all listed in stable condition.
There was a steady stream of NYPD detectives and federal investigators coming in and out of the hospital, questioning the victims and trying to extract from them as much information as possible about the attack and the suspect.
The explosion, which happened in the underground passageway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th avenues, triggered a massive emergency response by police and firefighters both above and below ground, tangling subway and bus service.
Everything around Times Square was shut down, halting what would ordinarily be a bustling rush hour at the "Crossroads of the World."
Elrana Peralta, a customer-service worker for Greyhound, said she works in the Port Authority terminal complex near where the blast happened but did not hear the explosion.
"All we could hear was the chaos," she said. "We could hear people yelling, 'Get out! Get out! Get out!'"
John Miles, 28, from Vermont, was waiting for a bus to Massachusetts. He did not hear the blast either, but saw police react.
"I didn't know what was going on," he said. "Officers were running around. I was freaking out. They didn't incite panic. It was fairly orderly."
