'I don't have a nose:' Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of biting off nose, swallowing it

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Texas woman is accused of attacking an acquaintance, biting off a large piece of the victim's nose and swallowing it.

Jessica Collins, 41, is charged with assault-bodily injury.

The woman whom Collins is accused of attacking told Eyewitness News that she's afraid to leave her bedroom.

"It's where I feel safe," said the victim, a woman we are identifying as "Tatiana."

Tatiana says she went out to a bar on Wednesday night with her next-door neighbor and Collins, who was temporarily staying with the neighbor.

She said they returned to her home after the bar, and Collins demanded more alcohol and cigarettes.

According to Tatiana, when she told Collins to leave her property, she said the woman jumped on her and pulled her to the ground by her hair.

Collins then allegedly bit off a large piece of Tatiana's nose and swallowed it.
"I didn't have time to react, to push her away," said Tatiana. "I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn't. All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth."

She says she passed out several times and didn't realize her nose was injured until she was in the ambulance.

"I started calling my husband when I was in the ambulance," Tatiana said. "I was screaming, like, 'I don't have a nose. I'm 28 years old and I don't have a nose anymore.'"

Doctors told Tatiana that she will need urgent plastic surgery, but she does not have health insurance. The surgery must happen within two weeks or it will become more complicated, doctors say.

Friends of Tatiana have established a GoFundMe account to help with the cost of the surgery.

Collins was released on bond Monday.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman assaultedbitingConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News