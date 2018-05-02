Woman allegedly scams Connecticut casino to pay off sick cat's vet bill

In this file photo, patrons play craps at tables at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

MONTVILLE, Connecticut --
Police say a woman has used player reward cards to steal more than $70,000 from a Connecticut casino to pay off her sick cat's veterinarian bills.

The New London Day reports 48-year-old Lisa Onderdonk was charged Monday with larceny.

Officials say the Massachusetts woman used nine Mohegan Sun Player's Club cards to redeem tens of thousands in slot play bonuses over six months. Police say she told them she started the scheme to pay off a $7,000 veterinarian bill. She said she used the rest for bills.

Casino footage shows her using the cards 54 times from Aug. 11 through Feb. 3.

Onderdonk is being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 10.

A phone number found for Onderdonk for comment was disconnected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamcasinocatsveterinarianConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 dead after C-130 military plane crashes
1 hurt when part of building crashes onto street in Brooklyn
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
Men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1, $200K for entrepreneurs
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
1 killed in small plane crash in New Jersey
Teen blasted for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom
Show More
Newark-bound Southwest flight diverted due to broken window
NYPD: Man pulls razor from mouth, slashes random woman
Necropsy confirms puppy in United overhead bin suffocated
Beauty queen undergoes long surgery after face paralyzed
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
More News