Bronx woman accused of trying to light security guard on fire using hairspray

EMBED </>More Videos

She allegedly used hairspray and a lighter in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for a woman who they say tried to light a security guard on fire when she was allegedly caught shoplifting in the Bronx.

Police say Charae Morgan triggered a security alarm at a clothing store in Fordham in April.

When the security guard tried to stop her, she ran out of the store.

Police say she came back with a can of hair spray and sprayed it in the security guard's face while trying to light it on fire.

The guard was not hurt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackfiresecurityshopliftingFordhamBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News