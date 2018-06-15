Police are looking for a woman who they say tried to light a security guard on fire when she was allegedly caught shoplifting in the Bronx.Police say Charae Morgan triggered a security alarm at a clothing store in Fordham in April.When the security guard tried to stop her, she ran out of the store.Police say she came back with a can of hair spray and sprayed it in the security guard's face while trying to light it on fire.The guard was not hurt.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------