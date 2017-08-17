Woman and child killed by man who took his own life in New Jersey

A man murdered a woman and child, before killing himself in an apparent double murder-suicide in a Lacey, New Jersey home.

The victims were found inside the house on Nautilus Boulevard near Juniper Lane, just before 5 p.m. yesterday.

The woman, who is believed to be the child's mother, appears to be estranged from the man.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this breaking story.
