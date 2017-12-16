Florida woman arrested after 3 dogs found in freezer

(Shutterstock)

PIERSON, Florida --
Sheriff's deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 35-year-old Victoria Kanger was arrested on Thursday and charged with child neglect.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies say they found heaps of trash inside the home, and were overwhelmed by the odor of urine and feces.

The deputies' lower pant legs were covered in fleas when they entered.

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl living in the home sat in a couch crawling with roaches. She directed the deputies to the dogs in the freezer.

Kanger told authorities she froze the dogs because she didn't have a shovel to bury them.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
dogdogsflorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 children critical in Brooklyn apartment fire
Man fatally shot inside car in front of his Queens home
Ex-wife charged with murder in death of former NBA player
Phil Murphy poses next to Chris Christie beach cutout
Huge fire erupts after accident involving home heating oil truck
New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in NYC
Man shot in ear while walking near Central Park
Charging hoverboard blamed for fire in NJ home
Show More
Thunder's Anthony set for return to MSG
Assistant Scoutmaster accused of sexting with boy
GOP appears to have votes to pass massive tax bill
Man charged with shooting BB gun at drivers
"Transgender" among list of words reportedly banned at the CDC
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos