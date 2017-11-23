MIDDLE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) --A woman was arrested on Long Island, accused of crashing her car while high on drugs with two children inside.
Police in Suffolk County say the woman was driving on Middle Country Road in Middle Island Tuesday night when she crashed.
Officers pulled her from the car and EMS had to administer NARCAN.
A 9-year-old and 2-week-old were taken to the hospital.
All are expected to survive.
