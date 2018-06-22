Woman attacked by husband in Brooklyn has arm reattached, detectives learn she is pregnant

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities are still searching for the man who allegedly chopped off his pregnant wife's arm during a domestic dispute in Brooklyn this week.

Officials said the 35-year-old woman's right arm was severed at the bicep, above the elbow, just before 12:20 p.m. Thursday near Fifth Avenue and 55th Street. Two fingers were also severed from her left hand.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital for surgery where her arm was successfully reattached, officials said Friday.

Detectives learned at the hospital that the woman is pregnant. Both the woman and her baby are expected to survive and are said to be stable.

Detectives are searching for her 35-year-old husband who fled on foot. He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 6 inches and approximately 130 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.

The knife was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

