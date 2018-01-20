  • LIVE VIDEO Congress holds Saturday session to try to end government shutdown

Woman charged with DWI after slamming into police vehicle conducting traffic stop in Suffolk County

A driver crashed into a police vehicle on Long Island.

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) --
A woman has been charged with DWI after authorities say she slammed into the back of a police SUV, injuring herself and an officer inside.

The accident late Friday night left car parts scattered across the road and one car flipped upside down.

Police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop on route 25A in Mount Sinai when his vehicle was hit.

According to Suffolk County Police, 30-year-old Elvia Turcios of Port Jefferson was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima westbound at about 11:30 p.m. when she struck the patrol car parked on the shoulder with its emergency lights on.

The Altima then struck a Jeep Cherokee heading east, and the Altima overturned.

The officer in the patrol vehicle and Turcios were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Turcios was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

