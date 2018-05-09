Queens woman claims she threw premature baby in trash

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police in Queens are investigating after a young woman says she gave birth and then threw the baby in the trash.

The 23-year-old woman is being treated at Jamaica Medical Center, while police search for any evidence of a crime.

The woman arrived at the hospital at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, complaining of severe abdominal pain.

Doctors noticed signs of childbirth trauma and called police.

She admitted to officers she was 28 weeks pregnant and went into labor at home on Sunday.

The child was unresponsive, so she says she threw the newborn in the trash.

The woman has been unable to tell police where she threw away the newborn.

Detectives are searching through a trash sorting facility in East New York, Brooklyn.

So far, there are no arrests.

