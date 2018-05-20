GARDEN STATE PARKWAY

Woman critically injured after exiting car on Garden State Parkway; Driver charged after abandoning victim

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
A woman is in critical condition after she exited a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway and was struck by a passing motorist Friday-- and the driver of the vehicle the victim exited has been charged.

A Ford Focus was driving northbound on the Garden State Parkway near Toms River around 10:50 p.m. when it struck the parkway's central barrier.

The passenger, 19-year-old Amy Mathis, of Cape May, then exited the vehicle into the right lane of traffic and was struck by a passing motorist.

Mathis was critically injured and transported to an area hospital.

Police said the driver of the Ford Focus, 19-year-old Jordan Shelton, of Bell Haven, abandoned Mathis and fled the scene.

She was not injured and apprehended by New Jersey State Police.

Shelton is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and with suspicion of driving while under the influence.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
garden state parkwaycar crashToms RiverNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GARDEN STATE PARKWAY
Gas prices keep climbing in NY area due to Harvey
Highest gas prices of year for Labor Day weekend after Harvey
Hurricane Harvey impacting gas prices in New Jersey
NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway rest stops getting makeover
More garden state parkway
Top Stories
Investigation underway after 25 hospitalized from reactions to K2
Wake for 10-year-old girl killed in school bus crash
Police: Woman groped through bedroom window in Brooklyn
Cougar attack kills 1 mountain biker, injures 2nd
94-year-old man attacked on front stoop of Queens home
Witnesses recount horror of Texas school shooting
Dead whale that washed ashore on LI may have been hit by boat
Royal family thanks those who celebrated wedding
Show More
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
The royal wedding reception: What guests ate
Derby winner Justify crosses finish line first in Preakness
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
More News