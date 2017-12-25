  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Woman dies after she was hit by car on way to Christmas Mass in North Patchogue

(Shutterstock)

NORTH PATCHOGUE, Long Island --
Police in Suffolk County on Long Island say a 70-year-old woman walking to Christmas Mass in North Patchogue has died after a car struck her.

Police said Barbara Rizzi was struck shortly after midnight Monday as she crossed North Ocean Avenue.

Authorities say she was heading to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in North Patchogue when the 2016 Nissan four-door sedan hit her.

She was pronounced dead after a North Patchogue rescue squad took her to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

No charges were filed against the 20-year-old Patchogue woman who was driving the car. She was not injured.

Suffolk County Police detectives say anyone with information about the crash should contact them at 631-854-8552.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidentpedestrian struckNorth PatchogueSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead as fire tears through apartment at Midtown high-rise
Security tight for midnight Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Pope Francis delivers Christmas message, laments 'winds of war'
Daughter of Eric Garner in coma after suffering heart attack
Man critically injured after fire breaks out in his bedroom
President Trump takes note of who's naughty and nice at Christmas
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Some received their wish
FDNY employee charged in hit and run that killed student
Show More
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Woman fatally struck by car ID'd, 7-year-old daughter critical
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
5 killed after plane attempted takeoff at airport 'socked in with fog'
65-year-old woman found dead in Long Island parking lot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
PHOTOS: Pedestrians injured by driver in Melbourne
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
More Photos