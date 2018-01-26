NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) --Officials say a woman who crashed her car into an icy New Jersey river last week has died.
Maureen Cordaro, 79, drove through a parking lot and crashed through the fence into the parking lot of a nearby apartment building in Nutley.
Her car then slammed into a parked car, sending both of those cars into Third River.
Crews worked to remove both Cordaro's car and the parked car she hit from the river near Harrison Street. One of the cars was caught in a fence in between the CVS parking lot and the river.
The parked car did not have anyone in it at the time.
Police say she was pulling away from the CVS drive-thru when she suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash.
Her car careened 12 feet into the river.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts