Woman dragged during carjacking at gas station in Windsor Locks, Connecticut

A woman was dragged during a carjacking at a gas station.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WABC) --
A woman was dragged during a carjacking at a Connecticut gas station in an incident that was caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a 34-year-old woman trying to stop the robber before she fell and had to let go of the car door.

The woman told police she parked her car near the gas station's convenience store in Windsor Locks.

When she went into the building she saw a man get into her car.

That's when she ran out and tried to stop the suspect - but was unsuccessful.
