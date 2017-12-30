MOTHER CHARGED

Woman facing charges for allegedly giving toddler son cocaine

EMBED </>More Videos

An Oregon mom is facing charges for allegedly giving her 2-year-old son cocaine. (KTRK)

SALEM, Oregon --
An Oregon woman is behind bars, accused of giving cocaine to her own toddler son.

Kalin Swartz is facing two felony charges for the incident that allegedly happened in September.

Investigators say Swartz gave her 2-year-old son Beau cocaine when he was visiting her.

She's also been accused of abuse in the past. The boy allegedly suffered a serious injury while in her care in July.

Beau is now in the custody of her father and will spend a lot of time with his grandparents.

Swartz is due back in court Jan. 4.

Related Topics:
cocainedrugstoddlerarrestmother chargedOregon
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOTHER CHARGED
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Texas mother accused of killing 4-year-old daughter
2 toddlers die after being left in car for 15 hours
Mom wearing 'Support Your Local Bartender' shirt arrested for DWI with child in car
More mother charged
Top Stories
Firefighter critically injured fighting Newark fire
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
Names of all 12 victims of Bronx fire released
Police: Suspects throw lighter fluid in jewelry store robbery
FDNY paramedic helps rescue man from frigid water
Police: Man massages teen's back at Newark Airport
Daughter of Eric Garner dies following heart attack
2 suspects arrested in quadruple homicide in upstate NY
Show More
Man rigged door to electrocute pregnant wife, deputies say
Coat and clothing drive for those displaced by deadly Bronx fire
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Wintry holiday weekend
Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement available now
NYC putting heavy security in place for New Year's Eve
More News
Top Video
Reflecting on 2017: Top Stories of the year
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Coat and clothing drive for those displaced by deadly Bronx fire
Bronx fire that killed 12 caused by child playing with stove
More Video