Authorities are investigating the death of a woman killed during an apparent carjacking in Newark.Police responded to reports of a person shot on South 20th Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday.The victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital.She has been identified as 40-year-old Sharie Henry of Newark.Her 2005 Kia Sorrento bearing NJ registration D71-FYE was taken during this incident, investigators said.Police are also investigating another shooting in Newark Thanksgiving night on South Orange Avenue that left one man dead and another wounded.Both incidents are being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.No arrests have been made.