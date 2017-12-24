YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) --Suffolk County police have released the identities of a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Yaphank Saturday and her 7-year-old daughter, who remains in critical condition.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Horseblock Road, west of Yaphank Avenue.
Authorities say a woman driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Horseblock Road she struck the two pedestrians, who stepped into the roadway.
Myshirra High-Cortes, 31, of Brentwood, was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead.
Her 7-year-old daughter Jayla Cortes was also transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 60-year-old resident of Shirley, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
No criminal charges have been filed.