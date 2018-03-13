PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Woman fatally struck by school bus in Queens

By Eyewitness News
KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a mini school bus in Kew Gardens, Queens, Tuesday morning, officials said.

The woman, in her 50s or 60s, was struck by a vehicle making a left turn at the intersection of Kew Gardens Road and 82nd Road just after 7 a.m.

Officials said she was pronounced dead.

Three children were on the bus at the time but none were injured.

No criminality is suspected but the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian killedschool busKew GardensQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
Calls for change after Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed
88-year-old woman fatally struck by falling tree
More pedestrian killed
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
More snow for NY area as 3rd nor'easter wallops region
What you need to know about mass transit during the nor'easter
1 dead when bus carrying students plunges into Alabama ravine
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47
Police: Women tried to steal $11K worth of Victoria's Secret bras
Escaped NJ prisoner captured in Florida 23 years later
Show More
Tillerson out as secretary of state, may have found out on Twitter
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
Man fatally shot by officer in Great Neck involved in crime spree, police say
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
Authorities scramble after deadly doorstep bombs in Austin
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos