A pedestrian was fatally struck by a mini school bus in Kew Gardens, Queens, Tuesday morning, officials said.The woman, in her 50s or 60s, was struck by a vehicle making a left turn at the intersection of Kew Gardens Road and 82nd Road just after 7 a.m.Officials said she was pronounced dead.Three children were on the bus at the time but none were injured.No criminality is suspected but the crash is under investigation.----------