PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --The NYPD is looking for help in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted rape.
Police say the suspect followed a 23-year-old woman at the Prospect Park subway station in Brooklyn and slapped her backside as she entered the turnstiles just after 5 p.m. on Monday.
The suspect then followed the woman as she got off a Q train at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.
That's when he allegedly followed her down an escalator and grabbed her. After a brief struggle, the suspect bit the woman on her chest and ran off.
The individual is described as being approximately 23-years-old, 6'0", 135 pounds, brown eyes, bald and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, yellow shorts, black socks and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.