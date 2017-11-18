Woman fights off attacker in Brooklyn attempted rape

The hunt is on for a sexual predator in Brooklyn, and authorities are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, in the vicinity of Bath and 20th avenues in Bath Beach.Police say a 36-year-old woman was walking when the suspect approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hand and pushed her to the ground.He allegedly grabbed the victim's groin area under her dress and attempted to remove her underwear.She was able to fight the man off before he fled the scene.The victim was taken to Kings County hospital and treated for her injuries.The suspect is described as a male approximately 30 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, black shoes and gray jogging clothes.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).