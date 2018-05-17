Michigan woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them

A woman at a company in Michgan has been fired for baking laxative-laced brownies.

SALINE, Michigan --
An employee at a Michigan engineering company has been fired after police determined she baked brownies with laxatives in them.

The brownies were intended for a colleague's going away party.

Saline police say officers confiscated the tainted confections May 3 after another employee tipped off management. No one ate the brownies.

A newspaper reports that police say the 47-year-old woman initially denied putting laxatives in the brownies, but after learning investigators would test them she admitted she had, in fact, done so.

Her name hasn't been released.

Other employees told police there may have been tension between the woman and the departing employee.

So far, the woman is not facing any charges. However, if anyone had eaten the brownies it could have been considered a criminal act.

