New Jersey woman gets 1 1/3 to 4 years for botched butt injection death

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault last year in connection with the death of a New York City woman who had been injected with silicone in her buttocks was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison Thursday.

The attorney for 32-year-old Tamira Mobley, of Wood-Ridge, tried to convince the judge to be lenient, claiming his client had injected herself with the same substance without consequence, so she obviously had no reason to think it would harm anyone else, much less cause someone's death. But the judge said he had to consider the concepts of retribution and deterrence and therefore sentenced her to state time.

Mobley met 22-year-old college freshman Tamara Blaine at Manhattan's Liberty Inn Hotel in July of 2013, and emergency responders were called to the scene some time later to find Blaine barely conscious.
Police say Mobley said only that Blaine had had a seizure. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her death was ruled a homicide after the medical examiner determined she had been injected with silicone which went into her veins.

Authorities say Mobley was involved in another victim's botched procedure in February of 2012, also at the Liberty Inn Hotel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
manslaughterassaultNew York CityWood-ridgeBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Partially-undressed woman found dead in the street in Brooklyn
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
PD: Man with 'roving sex chamber' cruising for sex near school
Unusual circumstances lead to courthouse restroom wedding
2 arrested for cyber-bullying after 12-year-old girl's suicide
Police: Son lived with murdered mother's body for days
Man seriously hurt after getting leg stuck in escalator
Police: Man armed with hatchet orders dog to attack officers
Show More
Threat of nuclear war moves Doomsday Clock closer
Long Island mom, son meet donor who saved his life
Trio wanted for questioning in string of Manhattan muggings
Italian train derails near Milan, 3 dead, many injured
VIDEO: Chase ends in dramatic head-on crash near Phoenix
More News
Photos
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
More Photos