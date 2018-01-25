NEW YORK (WABC) --A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault last year in connection with the death of a New York City woman who had been injected with silicone in her buttocks was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison Thursday.
The attorney for 32-year-old Tamira Mobley, of Wood-Ridge, tried to convince the judge to be lenient, claiming his client had injected herself with the same substance without consequence, so she obviously had no reason to think it would harm anyone else, much less cause someone's death. But the judge said he had to consider the concepts of retribution and deterrence and therefore sentenced her to state time.
Mobley met 22-year-old college freshman Tamara Blaine at Manhattan's Liberty Inn Hotel in July of 2013, and emergency responders were called to the scene some time later to find Blaine barely conscious.
Police say Mobley said only that Blaine had had a seizure. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Her death was ruled a homicide after the medical examiner determined she had been injected with silicone which went into her veins.
Authorities say Mobley was involved in another victim's botched procedure in February of 2012, also at the Liberty Inn Hotel.