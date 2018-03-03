A woman was hospitalized after a massive tree fell on her as she walked her dog in New Jersey.The sheer force of the crash echoed through the Ridgewood community Saturday afternoon, bringing neighbors from every direction."Everybody from the surrounding houses just came running, and there wasn't much we could do because she was pinned, but we were just trying to make her comfortable and someone called her husband," said neighbor Kathy Skrzypczak.Witnesses say the victim was walking her dog with a friend along Woodland Ave when the massive tree suddenly uprooted and toppled over, precariously pinning the woman's leg underneath."The woman who she was with was screaming and when I came out initially, the woman who was pinned under the tree was unconscious, and then when I came back a few minutes later, her eyes were open, but she was clearly in shock," said neighbor Chris Sargente.As neighbors desperately searched for chainsaws and other supplies medics arrived on scene within minutes, however they, too were met with some challenges.The victim's dog also ran off in the melee but with the help of neighbors was relocated safely.----------