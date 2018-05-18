A woman jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning, killing them both.The woman is said to be 46 years old. The boy is 7-year-old and police say they are "believed to be mother and son."She jumped from the The Gotham Hotel just after 8:30 a.m. on East 46th Street.They landed on the second floor balcony with significant injuries and died.A police investigation is underway.----------