Woman jumps off building with 7-year-old boy in Manhattan

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning, killing them both.

The woman is said to be 46 years old. The boy is 7-year-old and police say they are "believed to be mother and son."

She jumped from the The Gotham Hotel just after 8:30 a.m. on East 46th Street.

They landed on the second floor balcony with significant injuries and died.

A police investigation is underway.

