Police are looking for the suspect in a mugging inside a Manhattan apartment building.Police say the suspect grabbed a 32-year-old woman as she walked into the lobby of her building in Greenwich Village Saturday near Grove and Bedford Streets.He demanded her property and forcibly removed her handbag before fleeing eastbound on Grove Street towards 7th Avenue.The handbag was later thrown on the ground and recovered with all its contents and there were no reported injuries.Police describe the suspect as a black male, last seen wearing black & gray ski cap with a New York logo, green jacket, green pants, black boots with a black backpack with gray "Adidas" logo.Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).