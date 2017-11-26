New Jersey woman pouring gas on bonfire burned when can explodes

(Shutterstock)

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Authorities say a woman suffered serious burns in a bonfire mishap on Thanksgiving Day.

Franklin Township police say Taylor Lanthier was at a home when she poured gasoline on a bonfire around 3 a.m. Thursday. The flames traveled up into the can, causing it to explode.

The 28-year-old Lindenwold resident was taken to the burn treatment center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania. She remained hospitalized Sunday.

Family members say Lanthier is in an induced coma and on a ventilator. She will soon undergo surgery to perform skin grafts,

No other injuries were reported in the accident.
