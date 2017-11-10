Woman questioned in deadly Brooklyn fire

Ken Rosato reports the woman lived in the building where 2 people died

Eyewitness News
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 22-year-old woman is being questioned for starting a fire in her Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, building that killed a couple and injured 10 others, authorities said.

The flames broke out inside an apartment on 11th Avenue in Dyker Heights just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel battled the heavy smoke and flames.

First responders discovered a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman unresponsive on the third floor. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say another family that included a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy, were rushed to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Three firefighters were also injured during the blaze, with one of them suffering minor burns.

Authorities say the woman begin questioned lived in the building and has a history of mental health issues.

No charges were immediately filed.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the blaze, but a forensic investigation is underway to determine if an accelerant was used.

