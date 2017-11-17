New Jersey woman rescued after falling into home septic tank

(Shutterstock)

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A New Jersey woman has been rescued after falling into an empty septic tank behind her home.

Police tell the Press of Atlantic City Tami Camp's son called 911 Thursday afternoon after he heard his mother's screams from the bottom of the septic tank. Authorities say the 57-year-old fell 10 feet (3 meters) when a rotted tank cover gave way.

Police and emergency technicians arrived at the Mullica Township home.

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans says crews used a special board attached to a fire truck ladder with ropes and braces to hoist the woman out of the hole.

Camp was airlifted to a hospital and treated for severe back pain.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rescueAtlantic CityAtlantic County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dunkin' Donuts worker killed in drive-thru crash
20 injured in senior living community fire
Arrests in the fatal shootings of 2 young mothers
Police: Shirtless man repeatedly vandalized church statue
Does owning a dog lower your risk of dying earlier?
Dad creates super hero with Down syndrome in comic book
Jennifer Lopez working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
Public hearing held to discuss controversial statues
Show More
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Does NY State Police body armor leave them vulnerable to AR-15 bullets
High-rise office building evacuated after fire
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Revelers hit the street for New York City Halloween Parade
More Photos