Woman rescued from burning car in Yorktown by Good Samaritan who broke windshield with bat

(Picture courtesy Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department)

Eyewitness News
YORKTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --
A Good Samaritan rescued a woman from a burning car in Westchester County early Thursday.

Authorities say the woman was driving south on the Taconic State Parkway at about 2:30 a.m. when she crashed into a rocky ledge and her car rolled onto its side near Exit 14 in Yorktown.

A passing driver broke a windshield with a bat and rescued the unconscious woman from the overturned car.

When police and firefighters arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.

The driver was taken to Westchester Medical Center in serious condition.

The Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department posted video from the scene on their Facebook page:


