GOSHEN, New York (WABC) --A woman who admitted to causing her fiance's death by removing a plug from his kayak before a Hudson River outing has been sentenced to up to four years in state prison.
37-year-old Angelika Graswald pleaded guilty in July to the reduced charge of criminally negligent homicide.
Prosecutors say she removed the plug from 46-year-old Vincent Viafore's kayak in April 2015, causing him to drown.
In exchange for her plea deal, Graswald received a sentence of 16 months to four years in prison.
Graswald admitted that she pulled the plug to the kayak, knew the drain plug was out, and the ring was not on the paddle of Viafore's kayak.
She also admitted to knowing that the weather would be dangerous, knew he was drinking, and also that he was not wearing gear and that caused a risk of death that she failed to perceive.
Graswald was originally charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Viafore's family walked out of court disappointed with the realization that Graswald will likely be released next month.
His sister remembered him as a special person with a huge heart who was loved by many.
"My son was a good man, and everybody loved him and we miss him very much," said Viafore's mother Mary Ann. "I don't ever want to see her again if I don't have to."
In court, Graswald declined the opportunity to make a statement but did have her lawyer read one, saying that the process has been one-sided and unjust, adding "I am not a murderer. If I could do anything to bring back Vince, I would."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts